ATTLEBORO -- Bristol Community College is holding its first virtual Women of Color Family Night on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Zoom event, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., celebrates the area’s women of color and is open to everyone who registers.
BCC welcomes current students and those thinking about going to college as well as families and community members.
During the event, participants will learn more about how BCC is supporting students of color, including dedicated mentorship programs. The event will include a welcome from college President Laura L. Douglas, a panel discussion featuring women of color moderated by Women’s Center Director Iva Brito, and information on the college’s admissions and financial process.
Participants will also be entered to win a free three-credit course.
For more information and to register, visit www.bristolcc.edu/familynights.
Once registered, participants will receive an invite with the Zoom link and information to join.
