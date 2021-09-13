ATTLEBORO -- Bristol Community College has named a new dean for its Attleboro campus who has a a background in tourism and travel and roots at nearby Wheaton College in Norton.
Janet V. Ray, who has been assistant dean of undergraduate studies at Providence College, started her new position overseeing the Attleboro campus on Monday, the school announced.
Besides assistant dean, Ray has also been sophomore dean and director of international student success at PC since 2016 and had been an adjunct instructor at the college.
She served as the interim assistant dean/director of multicultural student success at Providence College from October 2019 to February 2021.
Ray had previously served as associate director, international student adviser and study abroad adviser at Wheaton.
"Dr. Ray will utilize her experience to direct the advancement of the Attleboro Campus, including fostering a student-centered educational environment responsive to our students' unique needs, as well as the recruitment and retention of Attleboro students," college officials said. "In her new role, she will continue to build relationships with community organizations and leaders to develop new collaborations that foster a college-going culture in the Attleboro region."
Ray will also lead strategic planning efforts for the Attleboro campus while developing innovations consistent with the college’s strategic goals and work closely with the Bristol Community College Foundation on the Attleboro Campus Capital Campaign, officials added.
A resident of Greenville, R.I., Ray received her associate of science in tourism and travel marketing from Barbados Community College in Christ Church, Barbados. She earned her bachelor of science in travel tourism management, master's in business administration in global business leadership with a concentration in financial management, and doctorate degree in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University, also in Providence.
Ray has also participated in several professional organizations within higher education including NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the National Academic Advising Association.
Ray, the fourth dean for the Attleboro campus, replaces Kate O'Hara, who was named dean in early 2020.
O’Hara has become the college's vice president of student services and enrollment management.
