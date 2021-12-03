The 16th annual Be a Santa to a Senior program that brightens the holidays for Attleboro area seniors citizens is underway, and this year about 300 seniors are expected to be recipients of gifts.
The program, which runs through Friday, Dec. 10, involves area residents visiting participating locations that have a Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display.
Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.
Participants can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached.
Blankets and toiletries are just a few of the basic necessities on the holiday wish lists of seniors.
Tree locations:
- Home Instead, 555 Pleasant St., No. 104, Attleboro.
- United Regional Chamber of Commerce, 310 South St., Plainville.
- Flaky Crust Pies, 401 Old Colony Road (Route 123), Norton.
- Tri-County Chamber of Commerce, 280 School St., Mansfield.
The event is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care in Attleboro, which has partnered with Madonna Manor, Hillside Adult Day Health Center, Mansfield Council on Aging, Norton Council on Aging, and Attleboro Council on Aging to identify area seniors throughout Northern Bristol County who might not receive presents this holiday season.
“As isolation continues to impact local seniors, the holiday program reminds them they are cherished by the community,” organizers say.
“The gifts collected make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.”
