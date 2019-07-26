Be prepared: Officials urge residents to take precautions when storms arise

Few people have seen the destructive power of a hurricane that Greg Smith has.
A Plainville fire captain, Smith is also a member of the local unit of the Federal Urban Search and Rescue team run by the Department of Homeland Security.
Last fall, he and other unit members were sent to North Carolina to help with the response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence.
They traveled around in boats rescuing people who were stranded by flooding.
Smith quickly learned how powerful water is, as it is common for cars and small trucks to be whisked away by surging floodwater.
“Seeing that up front was unbelievable. You don’t see that degree of flooding around here,” he said.
Although New England is typically spared from hurricanes, other types of storms can disrupt life here.
Smith said local fire departments and his federal unit have to train constantly in tactics to respond to emergencies.
A series of storms in recent years that knocked out electrical power has many residents making preparations, including buying generators, he said.
He cautions homeowners to keep generators a good distance from their house when they are running so the exhaust doesn’t blow back into the home.
Across the state, emergency officials have been quietly preparing now that hurricane season is upon us. Hurricanes rarely make landfall in New England but storms are frequent.
The heavy rains the area experienced in recent days pale in comparison to the tornadoes and other severe weather that ripped through the middle of the country last month, yet Massachusetts emergency officials said vigilance is still needed.
Back in June, they started preparing for hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30 but mostly impacts New England in August and September.
“The beginning of hurricane season is a great opportunity for all residents of the Commonwealth to prepare for the impacts of a tropical storm or hurricane,” Samantha Phillips, director of Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said.
“MEMA encourages everyone to learn if they live in a hurricane evacuation zone, make an emergency plan, assemble an emergency kit, and stay informed.”
The hurricane evacuation zones are clustered around the coast in places like Boston, Cape Cod and the South Coast, but not the Attleboro area.
Still, the local area has had it’s share of downed trees, power failures, closed roads and other problems from severe weather in recent years.
Tropical Storm Irene, which swept through in August 2011, barely notched tropical storm winds around here, but still left thousands of customers without power for days. Thousands of trees fell, damaging homes and vehicles.
Irene, which flooded Western Massachusetts and other parts of New England, packed gusts of 80 mph, but its sustained winds of 39-74 mph made it a tropical storm.
“Imagine what it would be like with sustained winds” in that 80 mph range, Glenn Field, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Taunton, said in a 2013 interview with The Sun Chronicle. “People are in for a shock if they think Irene or (Hurricane) Bob was a bad storm.”
Christopher Besse, public information officer for MEMA, said Massachusetts doesn’t actually get many hurricanes that make landfall.
He said the last one was Hurricane Bob in 1991, which brought 95 mph gusts.
Havoc
Still, tropical storms and other natural disasters can cause havoc.
Superstorm Sandy devastated places like the New Jersey coast in 2012, but had downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it got to New England. Even so, it knocked out power to more than 9,000 homes and businesses in the Attleboro area, and there was some flooding.
Besse recommends families prepare by having supplies for three to five days on hand and having a plan in place.
MEMA recommends families keep bottled water and non-perishable food, cloths, blankets, flashlights, and batteries in a sack, ready to go. Generators tend to sell out during times of prolonged power failures, so retailers recommend buying in advance.
Besse also said it is helpful to have an evacuation plan and a predetermined meeting place in case phone service is out. Another important consideration is what to do with pets if you have to evacuate, he said.
National disaster and emergency preparedness is mixed among Americans. The 2017 American Housing Survey, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, found more than half of those surveyed had adequate water and food supplies, an evacuation vehicle and funds, and access to financial information. However, more than 60 percent lacked an emergency evacuation kit, emergency meeting location, communication plan or generator.
On the local level, the fire chief is in charge of emergency responses in most communities, including Attleboro and North Attleboro.
Attleboro Chief Scott Lachance also urges residents to be prepared.
“If you don’t already have one, now is as good a time as any to put together a family emergency plan,” he said. “As we have seen in the past, these hurricanes and tropical storms can be dangerous when they make landfall. It is always better for you and your family to be prepared ahead of time.”
If need be, the chiefs can open emergency shelters — usually in schools — for people who have to leave their homes due to flooding, loss of power, or structural damage.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Michael Brousseau said the town would use the middle school as a shelter if needed, but it rarely is.
Even when the shelter was opened during bad winter storms, few people took advantage of it, he said, adding that people tend to want to stay with relatives rather than in a shelter.
Brousseau said North Attleboro is in a better position than most communities because it has its own electric department that tends to repair power failures quickly.
He said since fire departments took over emergency responses, they tend to be prepared at all times.
Responding to storms or other incidents are just an extension of the department’s regular duties, he said, except it can require putting on extra personnel.
“We check the weather more often than usual,” he said.
