WALPOLE -- Police in this town sent out a community advisory this week after a black bear was sighted in the middle of the night on a home surveillance camera.
But the bear caught on camera Tuesday night off Leonard Road in Walpole has apparently not been seen south in nearby Norfolk and Foxboro.
Norfolk Deputy Police Chief Jon Carroll said Friday there have been sightings in the past but not recently.
Last year, there were several daytime sightings, including in yards in Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Wrentham.
Black bears have been increasing in numbers and distribution since the 1970s as the population moves from the western part of the state to the eastern part, according to state wildlife officials.
The statewide population of bears is estimated to be over 4,500.
Police and wildlife experts say bears have large appetites and are attracted to bird seed, trash and pet food. Removal of food sources and securing trash is key to preventing problems with bears, they say.
If you see a bear, contact local police or the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.
For more information about black bears go to mass,gov/service-details/learn-about-black-bears