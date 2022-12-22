NAHS New Bleachers SAPIX
A runner uses the new track surface at North Attleboro High School’s Beaupre Field on Wednesday as he goes past the facility’s new bleachers.

New look for Beaupre Field

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The long-awaited replacement bleachers at Beaupre Field are on track for completion, school officials say.

At last week’s school committee meeting, Superintendent John Antonucci said the stands on the visitors’ side of the high school field are done and the home stands are to be erected after the Christmas holiday break.

