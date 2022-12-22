NORTH ATTLEBORO — The long-awaited replacement bleachers at Beaupre Field are on track for completion, school officials say.
At last week’s school committee meeting, Superintendent John Antonucci said the stands on the visitors’ side of the high school field are done and the home stands are to be erected after the Christmas holiday break.
“It’s exciting to see them go vertical,” he said.
The press box for those stands, a prefabricated structure, was to be delivered this week. That part of the renovation project for the school athletic complex should be done by the end of January, Antonucci said.
The overall project, including a new running track — already installed — and a new concessions building that will go out to bid later this month, is being financed with $5 million set aside earlier this year by the town. That amount includes free cash, federal aid and money already set aside to complete all the aspects of the complex.
A 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Beaupre Field unsafe and they were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been held at Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
The track, also dating to the ‘70s, had reached the end of its useful life and the new concessions stand and restrooms have to be designed to meet government accessibility regulations.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.