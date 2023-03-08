Teacher Strike
Striking special needs teacher Claire O’Dea-Whealan, right, acknowledges supporters as teachers picket in front of City Hall in Quincy in June 2007.

 Winslow Townson / associated press file photo

Brookline, Malden, Haverhill, Woburn and Melrose: four school districts where educators decided to go on strike and one where teachers merely threatened to do so within the last year, despite that action being illegal in Massachusetts.

Following this series of strikes, a big push is underway on Beacon Hill to change the law. A recently filed bill would grant some public employees, including educators, the right to go on strike after six months of contract negotiations, without facing legal penalties.

