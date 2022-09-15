Bed Bath and Beyond NA
The Bed Bath & Beyond in North Attleboro has apparently been spared company cuts.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

SEEKONK -- The Bed Bath & Beyond on Route 6 is one of three stores in Massachusetts slated to shut its doors, but the only one in this area.

At least for now, it appears the North Attleboro store on Route 1 and Foxboro store at Patriot Place will remain open.