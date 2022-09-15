SEEKONK -- The Bed Bath & Beyond on Route 6 is one of three stores in Massachusetts slated to shut its doors, but the only one in this area.
At least for now, it appears the North Attleboro store on Route 1 and Foxboro store at Patriot Place will remain open.
Other stores in Massachusetts set to close are in Milford and Dorchester, according to the company website. There are 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the state.
The company closed its Providence Place store in 2019.
The New Jersey-based company announced at the end of August it will close about 150 of its stores and slash its workforce by 20%.
Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a variety of home goods, including bedding, kitchenware, towels, decor and gadgets.
It was the first to bring items like the air fryer and the single-serve coffee maker to the marketplace.
However, for about a decade, the company has struggled with sales, which has been blamed on its inventory and online strategy, which made it hard to compete with Target and Walmart as well as Amazon.
The company recently announced it will revert to its original strategy of focusing on national brands instead of pushing its own store goods.
In a press release issued in August, the company estimated its planned cuts would save $250 million in the current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock and had lined up more than $500 million in new financing.
Its stock value has swung wildly in recent months.
The company plans to keep its buybuy Baby chain, which it considered selling earlier this year. There is a buybuy Baby store in Braintree.
As of May, the retailer operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.
Material from The Associated Press was used to this report.