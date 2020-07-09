Bed Bath & Beyond, which has three stores in the area, plans to close about 200 locations nationwide over the next two years, it was announced this week.
The home goods chain reported its first quarter overall sales plunged nearly 50 percent, from $2.57 billion a year ago to $1.31 billion this year, due to temporary store closings in late March due to the virus pandemic. Online sales, however, soared 82%, largely from a huge jump in cleaning supply sales that the company says are also strong in stores that are reopening.
The store closures are intended to reduce the number of redundant stores and focus more on online sales, said the company, which did not specify which stores will be shut.
It had already furloughed many employees.
There are Bed Bath & Beyond stores off Route 1 in North Attleboro, in Patriot Place in Foxboro and off Route 6 in Seekonk.
The company also owns and operates Christmas Tree Shop stores.
The pending Bed Bath & Beyond store closings follow a series of other retail businesses filing for bankruptcy or closing the past few months, including Sears, J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret and Pier I Imports.
The stores were suffering significant financial loses due to online shopping competition even before the virus hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.