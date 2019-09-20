FOXBORO — For the second time in two weeks New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick walked out of his morning press conference after being questioned about the Patriots' new and controversial receiver, Antonio Brown.
And both were about different circumstances.
Late Thursday night, the lawyer for a woman, who alleged sexual misconduct by Brown in a Sports Illustrated article on Monday, reached out to the NFL after Brown apparently sent what were described as “threatening” text messages to her client, Sports Illustrated first reported.
The woman’s lawyer, Lisa Banks, wrote the NFL on Thursday asking the league to stop the alleged conduct by Brown. Banks said it was "intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy," according to the report. The NFL responded quickly, setting up a phone call between league investigators and the woman's lawyers.
"I know there are questions about Antonio (Brown). We take all the situations with our team very seriously," Belichick said at the end of his opening statement Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. "There are some things that we're looking into, but I'm not going to have any comment on any of the off-the-field situations or questions on that. Anything on football, I'm happy to answer."
But the press continued with the questions, including how Belichick is able to balance off-the-field issues with football, what Brown's role will be on Sunday, whether he will be available to play on Sunday among others.
"I think I've already addressed this, so we're going to get ready for the Jets here," Belichick said, when asked if Brown's status has been affected by the recent Sports Illustrated report regarding text messages. "I'm happy to answer any football questions. But the rest of it, I'm done with the rest of it."
Belichick refused to answer any and after three minutes, walked away from the podium.
The Pats play the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxboro.
Dissecting the SI texting allegations
The woman, an artist, who alleged the sexual misconduct of Brown, said on Wednesday night she received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown gave to her in 2017, when she was hired by Brown to paint a mural at his Pittsburgh home. The text chain had four other numbers on it, SI reported. The woman said she believes Brown was telling others in the group to investigate her.
“Really sad you would make up bull shit story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad,” a text, allegedly from Brown, read. “This her in text Eric B let’s look up her background history see how broke this girl is from (excerpt) basically cried broke for opportunities I let paint my room couldn’t finish I flew out now to hear this so sad.” The text chain also included pictures of her the woman's kids.
As reported in the Sports Illustrated article on Monday, Brown hosted a charity softball game in Pittsburgh to benefit the National Youth Foundation. The event had an auction that included artwork, and Brown agreed to purchase a portrait of himself before befriending the artist, who is the woman he sent the texts to.
Brown invited the artist to come to his home to create another painting of him, according to the report. On the second day, the woman "was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals," according to the report. The artist said she didn't stop painting and that "after that, it all ended abruptly." Brown paid her $2,000 for the mural, according to SI, and didn't contact the artist thereafter. The artist is not pursuing charges or suing Brown, according to SI.
After SI published its story Monday, the attorney representing Brown tweeted out a statement saying his client denied he ever acted inappropriately. Attorney Darren Heitner told SI he had not advised Brown to communicate with the woman but otherwise declined comment.
The woman's allegations are separate from those of Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer who filed a civil suit in Florida earlier this month. The following day, Belichick was asked questions about the allegations and walked out of that press conference in four minutes.
In the lawsuit, Taylor alleges that Brown sexually assaulted her in three separate incidents, two in June 2017 and one in May 2018.
The NFL met with Taylor on Monday, according to multiple reports. It remains unclear when or if Brown will interview with the league.
Brown signed with the Patriots on Sept. 9 and made his debut in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. He spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday where he was asked about his condition with the league.
"I appreciate that question,” Brown said Thursday. “I'm just here to focus on ball and look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team."
