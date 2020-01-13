NORTH ATTLEBORO — James Balise of Majestic-Balise Honda is scheduled to go before the conservation commission Jan. 21 seeking permission to put an auto dealership on South Washington Street where Pride Dodge used to be.
Balise wants an order of conditions from the commission to alter a buffer zone around the property. The project is slated to include redevelopment of existing buildings, parking lots, a loading zone, along with stromwater system improvements, utility construction and landscaping.
It was first proposed in 2017, when an attorney for Balise said it could cost up to $10 million. At the time, Balise said he would seek a tax break from the town and state, but Economic Development Director Lyle Pirnie said that was never applied for.
Balise could not be reached for comment Monday.
The site is listed at 849, 855 and 865 South Washington St. It is across Route 1 from Showcase Cinemas.
