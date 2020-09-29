ATTLEBORO
Leslie Ring said there will be mixed emotions when she walks out of City Hall at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s bittersweet. It will be hard to walk out the door knowing this is it,” she said during an interview this week. “It will be nice to be retired, but I’m going to miss the personal interactions with the retirees and employees.”
Ring is retiring after 28 years as the executive director of the city’s retirement board and a 42-year career with the city as a whole.
During that time she assumed a number of roles, starting right after she graduated from Attleboro High School in 1975.
And she’s witnessed a lot of history up close and personal.
She’s served under seven of the city’s 18 mayors, starting with Raymond L. Macomber, who was in the corner office from 1972-1978.
She saw the election of the city’s first female mayor, Brenda Reed in 1983; the city’s first Chinese-American mayor, Kai Shang in 1985; and the third and second longest serving mayors, Judith H. Robbins and Kevin J. Dumas, respectively, whose combined terms covered 26 years from 1992 to 2018.
In addition, Dumas was the youngest mayor ever elected, 27, in 2003.
When Ring started with the city, City Hall was located in a building downtown on the west side of the railroad bridge.
The “new” City Hall has been open for about 35 years.
That’s a lot of history.
And Ring has made a little history herself.
She’s the third-longest serving city employee in known history.
Aurelio “Sonny” Almeida, the former superintendent of the Park, Forestry and Animal Control departments, has the record at 57 years.
Edna Guillette was the city’s librarian for 51 years and five months.
Ring comes next at 42 years and three months.
She started as an instructional learning assistant out of high school for the school department.
That job was followed by stints as a switchboard operator, planning office worker and treasurer’s office employee.
Her longest and latest tenure, 28 years, was as executive director of the retirement board.
As it turned out, it was the perfect job for her.
It’s a job in which she comes in contact with retirees and current workers every day, answers questions about retirement options, keeps track of ever changing regulations and prepares a $1.2 million retiree payroll every month for the 464 retired workers.
But it’s not about the time served for Ring, it’s about the service which for her was a joy to provide.
“It’s a customer service office,” she said. “It was rewarding.”
Retirees and active employees became like a second family, the 62-year old mother of two and grandmother to four, said.
And that’s the way it’s stayed even though the technical side of the job got more complicated over the years.
“It grew as a job,” she said. “There are a lot more rules and regulations now.”
But she was more than up to the task, board chair Bruce Tondreau, a city firefighter, said.
He said she excelled on both the technical and human service sides of the job.
“It’s going to be one heck of loss,” Tondreau said. “She was a wealth of knowledge.”
“You could ask her a question and she’d know the answer right off the top of her head and that was impressive,” he said.
On the service side she was very “nurturing,” he said.
Those considering retirement would go into her office apprehensive, but would leave with questions answered and feeling at ease, Tondreau said.
“She was like your mom,” he said.
City Auditor Deb Gould is the board’s vice chair.
She echoed Tondreau, but said Ring’s good nature was not confined to office hours.
Gould said Ring always volunteered to help with the city’s annual Holiday Spirit Food Drive and took charge of organizing the Christmas Is For Kids gift drive, which is a big job.
And her personality could bring sunshine to a gloomy day.
“She was always bright and cheerful,” Gould said. “She’s going to be missed. She’s a very giving person.”
Ring said she’s gotten a number of cards, letters and flowers, from retirees wishing her well after she notified them of her own retirement.
She said she doesn’t like the limelight, so she’ll have to take this story up with those close to her.
They’re to blame.
Retired police officer Scott Killough, who contacted The Sun Chronicle about her retirement, confessed to being Ring’s “significant other.”
He said if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic there would be a big party for her.
“She really put her heart and soul into (her job),” he said. “She’s very caring and compassionate.”
One of her daughters, Kate Hamill, also contacted The Sun Chronicle with praise for her mom.
“They have filled her role, but she cannot be replaced,” she said in an email.
