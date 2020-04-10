MANSFIELD — After moving to town in the late 1970s to become assistant superintendent of schools, Jeff Ptaschnik did all he could to become involved in the community.
Now, the town is mourning the former longtime fixture at the Mansfield Council on Aging, where he taught seniors how to use computers.
Ptaschnik, 76, is yet another victim of the coronavirus. He died Monday after stints in and out of the hospital and a rehabilitation center since September due to diabetes complications.
“He was going to be coming home,” his daughter, Jennifer Ptaschnik Walker, said Friday in a telephone interview from her home in Nashville, Tenn.
Walker said she had ordered medical supplies and her father’s favorite snacks from Amazon.com in preparation for his return to his Mansfield home.
Instead, Ptaschnik was taken from a rehabilitation center in Braintree to South Shore Hospital on March 30 after contracting the highly contageous virus, Walker said.
She was told he tested positive for the virus at the rehabilitation center when she expressed concern about sending him to a hospital.
By the middle of last week, Walker said her father was sedated and put on a ventilator.
With the help of some nurses, the family was able to Facetime as he slept the night he died, said Walker, who is blind but was able to make out her father with a nurse and say her goodbyes.
“He was peaceful. He was not in pain,” Walker said.
Because of restrictions due to the pandemic, Ptaschnik, who was Jewish, was cremated and the funeral will be held at a later date.
A rabbi Walker consulted said the delay in burial was necessary due to the state of emergency.
She said her father wanted to be buried according to the customs of Judaism, which requires a funeral and burial within 24 hours of death.
“It’s a tough decision,” Walker said.
Walker’s mother, Sandy Ptaschnik, 72, and her brother Michael, 33, live in Mansfield. Walker lives in Nashville with her husband Kevin and their 2-year-old daughter Kaitlyn.
Her mother fell and broke her arm last Saturday and has other health issues which will require around the clock nursing care, Walker said.
Her father and mother moved to Mansfield when he became assistant superintendent of schools in 1976, serving until 1979, Walker said.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had a a doctorate in philosophy and education. He was also a financial planner for American Express, Walker said.
“He was extremely smart,” she said, adding that he was an avid reader and music lover. He had “tons of records,” collected coins and was a trivia buff, she said.
School Superintendent Teresa Murphy praised Ptaschnik in an email Friday.
“The Mansfield Public School Community was saddened to learn that Dr. Jeffrey Ptaschnik has passed away,” she said. “Although I didn’t work with him, teachers who did so have shared with me that Dr. Ptaschnik had a quiet, emphatic manner and was always student-oriented in his decision making.
“Those who worked with him said that you knew that Dr. Jeffrey Ptaschnik always had the best interest of the Mansfield Public Schools foremost in setting his goals.”
Walker said she would always have her father proofread her papers in high school, college and post-graduate education.
He worked part-time at the councils on aging in Mansfield and Plainville and loved teaching computer literacy to senior citizens so they could connect with their children and grandchildren.
“He loved it. He loved the connection and helping people. He was able to rekindle friendships there,” Walker said.
Her father was always supportive of the work and activities she and her brother participated in, she said, and he was also a proud grandfather.
Her father also loved Mansfield and being involved in the community.
“He was really caring. He wanted to help people whenever he could,” Walker said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with uncovered medical expenses for Jeff and Sandy Ptaschnik, in addition to funeral expenses.
The goal is to raise $20,000 and by Friday $5,240 was donated.
The link is: gofundme.com/f/helping-the-ptaschnik-family-due-to-covid19?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1G0qiNBfncEO3TnIqGujwWl1YsVynfKBqKxKOWXmStbCDWQJA7lR1yVeg
