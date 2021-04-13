Retired Massachusetts State Police K9 Tippett, a fixture at Gillette Stadium and an asset on some major cases, including the Boston Marathon bombing, has died after a brief illness.
Tippett’s “End of Watch” came April 9 at home, surrounded by former handler Sgt. Gregory Keane and family and the dog's favorite toys, state police said.
Tippett was routinely on patrol at Gillette during the New England Patriots season.
“He is deeply mourned by both of his families, the Keanes and the Massachusetts State Police,” according to a statement from the department.
Tippett became a member of the state police canine unit in 2009. He was one of its first dual-purpose patrol and firearm detection dogs.
During a career that lasted nearly nine years, he was involved in various high profile cases out of Bristol County, a Plymouth County homicide investigation in which he located pertinent evidence, and the discovery of a firearm that was used to injure a police officer.
Tippett conducted numerous protective sweeps for dignitaries and searches of schools and judicial buildings. He also found many suspects who had fled from local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.
“More importantly he participated in many search and rescue missions for lost children, elderly people, and emotionally disturbed persons, bringing many home safely,” Keane said in a statement.
During Tippett’s three years of retirement he “made tough days better, busy days balanced and life a little simpler,” Keane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.