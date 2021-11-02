ATTLEBORO — The new city councilor in Ward 2 will be Kelly A. Bennett and the new councilor in Ward 4 will be Michael A. Angelo.
All five at-large incumbents — Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Jay DiLisio, Cathleen DeSimone and Ty Waterman — were re-elected on Tuesday, besting political newcomer Daryl Velez. He finished sixth, just behind 11-term incumbent Blais.
Waterman was the highest vote-getter with 4,414.
Bennett beat out Tanuja Goulet Arany for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Council President Mark Cooper, who chose not to seek reelection.
Bennett got 65 percent of the vote to Arany’s 35 percent.
Vote totals were Bennett 775 and Arany 421.
“I’m so humbled and so grateful,” Bennett said. “I’ll enjoy today and I’ll enjoy tonight, but the hard work is about to begin. I look forward to getting to work with my fellow councilors.”
Arany said she’s disappointed, but that she did her best.
“I made my best effort,” she said. “It’s disappointing but I learned a lot.”
Angelo bested Roxanne Houghton for the Ward 4 seat with 54 percent of the vote.
Houghton captured 46 percent.
Vote totals were Angelo 743 and Houghton 624.
The Ward 4 seat was vacated by Kate Jackson, who won the city clerk’s race and will replace Steve Withers, who’s retiring.
Angelo said he’s eager to get started.
“I’m excited and overwhelmed,” he said. “I think we’ve got a great team on the council and I can’t wait to get started.”
He pledged to help his constituents.
“I’m going to do everything I can to help everyone who needs help,” he said.
Houghton did not return a call for comment.
