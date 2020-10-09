ATTLEBORO — Bert Buckley was known for his broad smile, cheerful disposition and the love he bore for his family and hometown.
The planning board member, former business owner and former candidate for city council and state representative died unexpectedly Wednesday at the age of 51.
Buckley, whose full name was Albert James Buckley IV, leaves his wife, Stacie, an attorney with the firm Buckley Martin & Desrosiers, and five children.
Longtime friend and city councilor Jay DiLisio described him as only a good friend can.
“He was one of the best people I ever met,” DiLisio said. “The only thing bigger than his commitment to the community was the love he had for Stacie and his five kids.”
“We lost a giant in the community,” DiLisio said. “He’ll be greatly missed.”
Another good friend, state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, was shocked by the news.
“I’m just heartbroken,” she said. “He was a wonderful, wonderful friend. He will be missed and mourned for a very long time.”
She described him as “larger than life” and always “full of joy.”
And he would always give of himself.
“He was always willing to help anyone, anytime,” she said.
DiLisio said the high school’s Blue Pride community “took a big hit” with the loss of Buckley.
The following message was posted on the Blue Pride Facebook page:
“The Blue Pride Community has lost another great pillar of the City. Bert Buckley could always be seen with a smile and (would) share a laugh with you.”
Buckley and others helped build the high school’s concession stand, and he fed the volunteers.
And when it opened he made use of his culinary skills.
“He would work the grill almost every home AHS Football game and would make sure everyone was taken care of,” the post said.
At the time of his death, Buckley was employed by Covanta Energy in Boston, according to his Facebook page.
In past years he ran a trash removal business called Citywide Disposal.
Later he ran the popular Clam Shack restaurant in Attleboro with his wife, and he once worked in public relations for Brewster Ambulance Co.
Buckley described his very active life with the following line on his Facebook page:
- “Married, 5 children, three boys, two girls — and lots of gray hair — but smile everyday. Hopefully, someday, my wife and I will be able to look back and say Holys#@&.”
Despite his passing, it can be said Buckley lived his life to the fullest.
His page is full of family outing photos.
Buckley, who was active in Republican politics, also described his independent streak.
“There’s the right, there’s the left, there’s the middle — then there’s me.... I belong to a party, but beat to my own drum everyday....”
Photos on his Facebook page include some with Gov. Charlie Baker and former Gov. William Weld as well as Poirier.
In 2014, Buckley sought to join Poirier in the state Legislature by challenging then Democratic incumbent and now Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux.
Buckley lost, garnering just 39 percent of the vote, but Heroux had high praise for him on election night.
“I thank Bert for running a clean campaign and not going negative,” he said. “He was a class act and an asset for the city.”
Upon learning of his death on Thursday, those sentiments had not faded for Heroux.
“I thought he was a very good, clean opponent,” the mayor said in a text to The Sun Chronicle. “He was certainly committed to his family and his community.”
When Buckley, born and raised in Attleboro, announced his candidacy for state representative, one of the first things he made clear to a reporter was his love for the city.
“I’ve been all Attleboro from day one,” he said. “I am part of the fabric of the community.”
Buckley was first appointed to the planning board in 2012 by then-mayor Kevin Dumas after losing a bid for election to the city council.
He finished sixth in a nine-person race for five at-large seats in 2011.
Heroux reappointed him when his term expired.
Former council president and fellow Republican Frank Cook said Buckley was a good friend and his death will be a big loss for the city.
“I was very sad to hear about his passing,” Cook said Friday. “He will be missed.”
Cook said Buckley contributed much to the city and he expected that would continue for years.
“He had a lot more to give,” Cook said. “It’s a sad day for the city.”
Like others, Cook said it was a positive experience to be around him.
“I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” he said. “When Bert made you a friend he was your friend for life.”
And there was nothing better than the chowder he served up at the Clam Shack.
“That was the best chowder I had in my life,” Cook said.
City Planning and Development Director Gary Ayrassian worked with Buckley for many years on the planning board.
He was stunned and deeply saddened to hear of his death.
“I was so shocked and sad to hear the news yesterday morning,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “It is still with me.”
Ayrassian said Buckley was dedicated to his job and was a joy to work with.
“He was an excellent board member. What I remember most about him though is his everpresent smile, happy disposition, great conversation, a hard worker, a very good and genuine friend, and most importantly a great family man,” Ayrassian said. “He always spoke about his children and with enthusiasm. At the end of each planning board meeting he would say ‘I have to get home to my wife.’”
“His presence was always felt in the room with his smile and personality! I am going to miss him very much.”
