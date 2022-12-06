Emerald Square mall
Emerald Square mall on Route 1 in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Another business has served its last customer at Emerald Square.

Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant closed Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Northboro-based casual dining chain. It had opened in the mall in 2007.

