NORTH ATTLEBORO — Another business has served its last customer at Emerald Square.
Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant closed Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Northboro-based casual dining chain. It had opened in the mall in 2007.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Another business has served its last customer at Emerald Square.
Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant closed Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Northboro-based casual dining chain. It had opened in the mall in 2007.
Notices taped to the doors of the restaurant, located on the first floor of the mall near the main south entrance, said the location was closed permanently. It directed diners to the Bertucci’s location in Mansfield.
A number listed on the notice directed callers to a “closed restaurant hotline.” Bertucci’s has 20 other locations in Massachusetts and 10 in other states, mostly in the Northeast.
Other closures in Massachusetts include restaurants in Beverly, Brockton, Canton and Marlboro.
Amy Sadowsky, spokesperson for Earl Enterprises, which owns Bertucci’s and a number of other restaurant chains, said in an email that most of the employees at the mall site “were offered job transfers to their closest Bertucci’s — primarily Mansfield and Braintree.”
News of the closing seemed to come as a surprise to workers at neighboring stores in the mall. “We just ordered pizza from them last week,” one said.
The closing of the North Attleboro restaurant came the same day the chain filed for bankruptcy for the second time since 2018.
According to the trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News, Bertucci’s claimed $48.85 million in debt and cited pandemic- and inflation-related challenges as the source of its problems
When the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 was bought by Earl Enterprises, which owns Planet Hollywood and Earl of Sandwich. At the time, Bertucci’s had 58 locations.
Thirty-year-old Emerald Square, once a regional shopping mecca, recently emerged from court-ordered receivership and was sold to the Kohan Retail Group of Long Island, N.Y., a company that specializes in buying troubled retail properties, according to news reports about the business.
The mall, the town’s largest real estate taxpayer, is at about 60% occupancy, town officials have said.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.