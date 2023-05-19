FOXBORO — The sun and sequins were out Friday in the parking lots outside Gillette Stadium as fans from all over celebrated the first night of megastar Taylor Swift’s sold-out, weekend-long stop in town.

Many set up chairs, enjoying food and drinks while making new friends and spending time with family after the lots opened at 2:30 p.m. Traffic was moving steadily along Route 1 with no reported backups on that roadway or Route 140.