ATTLEBORO -- A 47-year-old city man is hospitalized with critical injuries suffered after he collided with a car on Lamb Street while riding his bicycle.
The victim was taken by city ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was in stable condition in the intensive care unit, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Friday.
The collision occurred about 8:20 p.m. Thursday near the bottom of the Thacher Street bridge where Lamb Street branches off, according to the police chief.
The bicyclist was traveling towards North Main Street and the car traveling toward the bridge. The car turned left at the intersection of a cul de sac off Lamb Street when the collision occurred, Heagney said.
The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Central Falls man, was not injured. He remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, Heagney said.
The names of the individuals were not released by the police chief.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to the police chief.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.