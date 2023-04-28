ATTLEBORO — A 47-year-old city man was seriously injured when the bicycle he was riding and a car collided on Lamb Street.
The victim was taken by city ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was in stable condition in the intensive care unit, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Friday.
The collision occurred about 8:20 p.m. Thursday near the bottom of the Thacher Street bridge where Lamb Street branches off, according to the chief.
The bicyclist was riding toward North Main Street and the car traveling toward the bridge. The car was turning left at the intersection of a cul de sac off Lamb Street when the collision occurred, Heagney said.
The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Central Falls man, was not injured. He remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, the chief said.
The names of the bicyclist and driver were not released.
The cause of the crash was being investigated, according to the chief.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.