ATTLEBORO -- A 40-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after she and a car collided on Pleasant Street over the weekend.
The woman, Sandra Beaman of 140 North Main St., was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence Sunday night, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Monday.
Her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The hospital had no information on Beaman.
The accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection with Perry Avenue.
The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man whose name was not released, was not reported injured.
No charges were immediately filed, Heagney said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Officer Jordan Gale and Detective Matthew Cook.
Two lanes of Pleasant Street were closed for about 90 minutes while officers conducted their investigation and officials removed the vehicles from the scene, Heagney said.