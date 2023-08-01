MANSFIELD — A 70-year-old bicyclist was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run accident on a sharp curve on Maple Street.
The bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, police and fire officials said.
He was wearing a helmet and was able to talk to rescuers, Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said.
The accident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of 900 Maple St., where there is a sharp curve in the road.
Acting Deputy Police Chief Frank Archer said witnesses told police that a white pickup truck towing a landscaping trailer and the bicyclist were traveling in the same direction.
The bicyclist was struck by the trailer, described by witnesses as reddish-orange, as it passed the victim, Archer said.
Anyone with surveillance video footage from 10:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Maple, Franklin and East streets or the neighboring side streets is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information can call the police tip line at 508-261-7356 or contact Traffic Officer David Kinahan directly at 508-261-7300 x61220 or dkinahan@mansfieldma.com.
