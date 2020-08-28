NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 60-year-old bicyclist was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence Thursday night after colliding with a car in front of the police station.
The accident occurred about 9 p.m. at Chestnut and South Washington streets, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The bicyclist suffered a serious, but not life-threatening, injury, according to the chief.
Police said the man lives in North Attleboro.
The accident occurred just as firefighters were concluding a search for a lost all-terrain vehicle rider off Mount Hope Street.
The accident is under investigation by police.
