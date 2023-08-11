Two bike accidents involving motor vehicles were reported in the area Friday, but injuries were reported to be minor.
Two bike accidents involving motor vehicles were reported in the area Friday, but injuries were reported to be minor.
In Plainville, a bike and an SUV collided about 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of routes 152 and 106.
The bicyclist suffered an elbow laceration, police said.
Earlier in the morning in Seekonk, a bicyclist complained of shoulder and leg pain after colliding with a vehicle at the intersection of Route 152 and Sunset Drive.
That accident was reported about 7:40 a.m.
More details on the accidents were not available and it was not known if anyone was charged.
