The Biden administration has terminated a contract that allows the Bristol County Sheriff’s office to hold U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at a facility that has drawn complaints of inhumane conditions.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that any ICE detainees at the facility will be transferred elsewhere but did not specify a location.
The ICE facility in North Dartmouth currently has only seven undocumented immigrants. A federal judge last year ordered the release of some and ordered ICE to stop sending its prisoners to the facility.
The move, announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, was hailed by immigrant advocates and other critics of Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Mayorkas said ending the use of the facilities is part of an effort to make “lasting improvements” to a detention system that advocates have long argued detains people for civil immigration offenses for too long and in inappropriately harsh conditions.
It also reflects a broader effort to roll back the immigration policies carried out under former president Donald Trump.
Hodgson, a Republican and staunch supporter of Trump and his immigration policies, denounced the decision.
“Shame on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for putting his left-wing political agenda above public safety by ending the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Hodgson said in a statement.
“This is nothing but a political hit job orchestrated by Secretary Mayorkas, the Biden administration and other anti-law enforcement groups to punish outspoken critics and advance their partisan agenda to score political points,” he said.
The decision, the sheriff said, puts the residents of Bristol County, the state and the country “at greater risk of being victimized by criminal illegal aliens.”
“While Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration are turning their backs on the people of our great country, I will not,” Hodgson said.
State Attorney General Maura Healey praised the decision, saying the sheriff’s office “has a long history of abuse and neglect of immigration detainees.”
In December, Healey’s office found the sheriff’s office violated the civil rights of detainees in the unit when it quelled an uprising over coronavirus testing. Healey asked Hodgson to end his contract with ICE.
Hodgson defended his officers’ response to the uprising and criticized Healey’s office for not interviewing him as part of their investigation into the incident.
“This decision under the Biden administration ensures that the civil rights of immigrants are protected and not violated in a callous disregard for human life and dignity,” Healey said.
The state’s congressional delegation, all Democrats, praised Homeland Security’s decision. Among them were U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey and Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents the Attleboro area.
In February, Warren led members of the delegation in calling on Homeland Security and ICE to end its contract with Hodgson’s office. They reiterated the request after a preliminary settlement was reached in a federal lawsuit filed by detainees over unsafe conditions at their unit.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, which has long advocated against the ICE contracts, also praised the move.
“The end of ICE contracts with Bristol County is a long overdue and critical step in decoupling Massachusetts law enforcement from federal immigration enforcement,” Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said.
“It is particularly important because it strips Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who carried out the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda with zeal, of custodial responsibility for detained immigrants,” Rose said.
“Although we welcome this news, we firmly believe that those detained at Bristol County should be released to their families rather than transferred to another detention facility where many of the same problems exist,” Mario Pardes, a staff attorney for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said.
