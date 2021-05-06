Universal free child care and preschool could make a world of difference for area families if President Joe Biden’s $425 billion plan becomes law.
Biden’s proposal, announced in his address to Congress last month, would target $200 billion for universal preschool and $225 billion to make care for children under 3 more affordable.
The administration proposal, christened The American Families Plan, would ensure that eligible families receive at least $250 monthly per child through 2025, extending the enhanced tax credit that was part of Biden’s COVID-19 aid.
Early child care is not just a requirement for families where both parents work outside the home — although providing for that is a part of the administration’s justification for the costly program.
Twenty years ago, preschool was considered a socialization opportunity for families, but many now see it as the start of a child’s educational path.
Most area public schools offer some level of pre-kindergarten education, although those programs don’t typically start until a child is 3. And statewide, the pandemic has had a major impact on day care providers.
The state Department of Early Education says only 72 percent of the spots available in Massachusetts child-care centers before the pandemic were expected to be available by the opening of this school year, according to a report in The Boston Globe.
Biden’s plan would have the government subsidize tuition for children attending preschool in public schools, private day cares, and community centers. An administration memo says help for low-income and minority families would be a priority.
The Hockomock YMCA — which has branches in North Attleboro and Foxboro as well as Franklin — currently serves about 200 children from infants to preschoolers.
“We have seen an increase in preschool needs across all three of our branches,” Kim Jennings, associate vice president of child care services, said in an email. “Our wait lists extend beyond 20 children at each one of our childcare locations.”
“The need to start schooling of children at an earlier age has shifted based on families’ infrastructure and children’s readiness.”
Preschool programs do not come cheap. According to Jennings, average rates are $275 to $300 per week in this area.
One thing that would not change all that much is pay for day care staff. The administration’s plan would mandate a $15 per hour minimum wage for those workers. Jennings said most full-time staffers in this area make that or better now.
She said that if Biden’s plan passes, the Y would certainly have to up its capacity.
“The opportunity to partner with our local schools communities would enable us to offer more preschool programming in each town and school district,” she said.
The Y has been offering such programs and meeting state standards for over 30 years, she noted.
It already works extensively with area schools, and “we have helped to support the before- and after-school component for these children,” Jennings said. “Ultimately a partnership between the public schools and our YMCA would be the biggest win.”
It’s still not clear what components of the administration’s ambitious plans would finally make it into law.
While polls indicate provisions of the administration’s plan are popular, Republicans in Congress are objecting to the cost and what they claim are “social engineering” aspects of the proposal. Even some Democrats are balking at the tax implications.
For Katie Moore of North Attleboro, however, the benefits are clear.
Moore, 41, has a 4-year-old in preschool and a 2 1/2-year-old in day care at the Hockomock Y. The younger child will be moving to preschool in the fall.
She sees preschool as key to a child’s development, adding that she saw her children “flourish” in day care and preschool, with socialization, learning shapes and colors and physical activity.
“It’s an easier transition to preschool and kindergarten,” Moore said.
The financial aspect is important as well. While she and her husband can afford the program, she said “so many can’t...they are not going in with an even playing field.”
