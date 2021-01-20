Lisa Butler started Wednesday morning by tuning in to Fox News.
As a Democrat, it’s not her preferred network, but like many other Americans across the nation Wednesday, the Attleboro resident wanted to catch President Donald Trump’s farewell address and figured she would do so on one that tends to lean in his favor.
It seemed very matter-of-fact, typical of the many inaugurations she’s watched in years prior.
But what followed was different.
When it was time to watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Butler switched the channel to ABC News.
As Harris descended the Capitol steps into the ceremony, Butler was struck with emotion.
She was thinking of her mom, who marched in countless protests and was actively involved in politics in the 1970s, and who always told Butler she needed to work harder as a female — but that alone should not disqualify her.
Harris made history Wednesday as the first woman to hold the title of vice president, further breaking barriers as the first Black and South Asian person to assume the position.
“I wish (my mom) would’ve lived to see the first female vice president,” Butler said. “The most important thing to me was that she was female and able to lead on such a grand scale.”
That emotion turned into hope as Biden gave an inaugural speech focused on unity, change and overcoming challenges.
The president pointed to the difficult circumstances plaguing the nation: A pandemic, a faltering economy, the cries for racial justice, the looming effects of climate change, and the threat of political extremism most recently seen in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words,” he said. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.”
Later he pointed to things that breed division: Resentment and hatred, fear and hopelessness, polarization of politics.
But he also pointed to moments in history where the nation struggled, but then prevailed: During the Civil War, the Great Depression, both world wars and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“In each of these moments, enough of us, enough of us, have come together to carry all of us forward,” he said. “And we can do that now. History, faith and reason show the way, the way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect.
“We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.”
After years of what she called “obstructiveness politics,” Butler said she was encouraged by Biden’s promise to work together for the betterment of the nation.
“He seemed to be acknowledging that our country is very divided politically right now, and that we need to find a way forward and a commonality between all of us,” Butler said. “I want to see my country be the country I know it is and can be.”
Not everyone was as convinced.
Bruce Wessel said he was disillusioned by the calls for unity, when Biden seemed stuck on Trump and the Capitol siege.
Wessel, once an active supporter of Trump, distanced himself from the former president soon after the attack on the Capitol, saying he believed Trump’s actions incited the violence instead of calming things down.
But on Wednesday, the 70-year-old North Attleboro man said he thought Biden talked about Trump and “what happened at the Capitol every other sentence,” and it didn’t do much to promote his message of unity.
“There’s nothing I want to see more than this country united again,” Wessel said. “But how can that happen if we’re still dwelling on Donald Trump? Let Donald Trump fade away. To keep that going is only going to keep this division alive and infuriate his most ardent supporters.”
Wessel said Democrats seem bent on vindictively punishing Trump “to the very end.”
If that’s put aside, Wessel said he is willing to get behind Biden, even as a Republican.
“That’s my president now,” he said.
Other Sun Chronicle readers had mixed reviews on the president’s speech.
Many responded to a Facebook post looking for comment by saying they didn’t even bother tuning in.
Others said Biden’s messages bred relief and a feeling of true democracy.
“Lots of ‘we,’” wrote a user identified as Karen Dee. “Lots of unity and healing. Hope.”
Molly Dunn said she felt inspired.
The North Attleboro native pointed to another line in Biden’s speech: “We celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy.”
“This really stood out to me as he is establishing himself as a president for the people,” Dunn, 22, said in a message to The Sun Chronicle. “He is taking this rank for the good for the American people, not for the title it gives himself. He called every American to join him in healing the deep forces that divide us in an attempt to heal the wounds this democracy faces amidst of the turmoil into which he is stepping.”
But she also felt Biden took it a step further, reminding people that it is their right to disagree and dissent, as long as they do it peacefully.
“There’s a great sense of unrest in the country, but President Biden took this time to call for unity among all Americans; for all to be treated with dignity and respect. He made a powerful statement this afternoon confirming that democracy has prevailed and vowed to work towards repairing, healing and building this country back up.”
