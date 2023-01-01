ATTLEBORO — Well before the sun set on Sunday night, the final night of LaSalette Shrine’s 2022 Season of Lights, the parking lot was already filled with the cars of parishioners and guests celebrating another Christmas season.

Whether it was within the gift shop, cafeteria, crèche museum or sanctuary during the 4 p.m. Mass, crowds were nearly shoulder to shoulder, but with a sense of excitement and joy as they led their children by the hand or pushed them in strollers, or merely walked quietly together hand in hand.