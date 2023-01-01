ATTLEBORO — Well before the sun set on Sunday night, the final night of LaSalette Shrine’s 2022 Season of Lights, the parking lot was already filled with the cars of parishioners and guests celebrating another Christmas season.
Whether it was within the gift shop, cafeteria, crèche museum or sanctuary during the 4 p.m. Mass, crowds were nearly shoulder to shoulder, but with a sense of excitement and joy as they led their children by the hand or pushed them in strollers, or merely walked quietly together hand in hand.
Brother David Eubank, who volunteered his time in both the gift shop and newly-renovated crèche museum, said the response for the museum’s redesign was mostly positive.
Additionally, the guests’ anticipation for the second half of the museum’s renovation added a special spark to the current season.
“They’re looking forward to seeing what the second one looks like next year,” Eubank said.
The foot traffic within the gift shop also remained steady throughout the season, with Eubank noticing that customers bought “mostly little trinkets,” such as scapular medals, Nativity scene figures and books about Clopper, the live donkey at the Shrine’s life-size Nativity scene.
Even with inclement weather reducing the crowds more than once at the Shrine, Eubank said the overall spirit of the season was “energetic.”
“It brought out the goodness in people,” Eubank said. “Their generosity — and what the season was supposed to mean: the family and God.”
The theme of the 2022 season, “Christ: Living Light,” permeated all who visited the Shrine, as Eubank further observed.
“It brought people out in droves, because it brought their light out into the open, as Jesus did during His life,” Eubank said.
Even with the recent death of Pope Benedict XVI, the Rev. Ted Brown, director of the Shrine’s Retreat Center, noticed the spirits of parishioners and guests still trying to remain upbeat in spite of the loss.
“(Benedict’s) life was all about Christ, and what better way to honor him by doing something for and about Christ?” Brown said.
But closer to home, many parishioners were also struggling with the loss of the Rev. Manuel Pereira, who died Dec. 23. Pereira created the crèche museum in the early 1970s, and his masterpiece — the extensive, life-sized town scene in the museum — has remained a prominent attraction for visitors.
Judy Medeiros of Attleboro, who also volunteers in the crèche museum, said that Pereira’s passing had made the season “a little emotional.”
But Medeiros also noticed many visitors slowing down and taking their time to look at the redesigned museum, as well as their overall surroundings.
“This is one of the best Season of Lights that I’ve ever seen,” Medeiros said. “It’s just spectacular — people were getting out and enjoying (the Shrine).”