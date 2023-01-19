NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is bringing back the popular Big Red Bus.
The new bus will be stationed at the parks and recreation department for its programs but will also transport veterans and seniors for activities, Town Manager Michael Borg told town council members Wednesday.
Councilors approved the transfer of $115,000 from a main reserve fund known as free cash for the bus.
That money will supplement $50,000 in state funds Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, secured for it, for a total tab of $165,000.
Scanlon had fond memories of the bus being used during his school days.
There had actually been several Big Red Buses that ran for over 30 years, but the last one, an old school bus painted red with the letters Big Red, had fallen in disrepair. About five years ago it was no longer operable.
The buses were heavily used for high school sports and student events but were overseen by parks and recreation.
The new one, which is a year old, is smaller, Borg said. It will have designs to highlight features of the town.