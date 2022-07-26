SEEKONK — It may look like something out of a horror movie, but the historic Old Grist Mill Tavern on Fall River Avenue has a gigantic lobster on its roof.
The inflatable lobster is a reminder of a popular staple on its menu.
Nicknamed “Big Red,” the sea creature is mainly intended to promote the restaurant’s Lobster Fest in July and August that has been going on for 28 years and to help the business continue to recover from the pandemic, ownership says.
Some employees and customers are jesting the lobster could be the next “Big Blue Bug,” the famous landmark on the roof of a Providence exterminator business that is visible off Interstate 95.
However, plans for now are to take the lobster down after the lobster fest.
