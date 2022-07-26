restaurant lobster

A giant inflatable lobster dubbed “Big Red” rests atop the Old Grist Mill Tavern on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk.

SEEKONK — It may look like something out of a horror movie, but the historic Old Grist Mill Tavern on Fall River Avenue has a gigantic lobster on its roof.

The inflatable lobster is a reminder of a popular staple on its menu.