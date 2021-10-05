Area restaurants and bars are taking in some much-needed extra business with two high-profile games this week.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s return to face his former New England Patriots Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and Tuesday night’s Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees playoff game were very welcome as the businesses emerge from the pandemic, their representatives said.
“Tom Brady’s return to Gillette was great for CBS Sporting Club — our patio was packed all day and night with incredible views into the stadium,” said Joe Mazzei, director of marketing for the Patriot Place restaurant in Foxboro. “Guests arrived early and stayed throughout the entire game watching on our 25-foot LED screen.”
The establishment was closed Tuesday night for a private event, but other area restaurants and pubs were gearing up for another heavy turnout of fans.
The Red Sox were facing the Yankees in a Wild Card elimination game to advance in the playoffs. It marked the first such tilt between the rivals since 2004.
At Box Seats in Tower Square off Route 1 in North Attleboro, assistant manager Danielle Drapeau said they did “pretty well” with the Patriots game.
“It was pretty busy up until half-time,” she said. “A lot of regulars and definitely some new faces have been popping up.”
Over at Fitzy’s Pub on Man-Mir Drive in Plainville, the late night football game held down its crowd size.
“The game was so late it wasn’t too crazy. There was a crowd until half-time,” manager Jeremy Cranham said, adding that it would “probably be the same thing” for Tuesday night’s baseball game.
Cranham added “it was nice to see Brady” Sunday.
He said the games are surely helping Fitzy’s as it regains business coming out of the pandemic.
Wetherlaine’s restaurant on County Street in Attleboro only saw a slight uptick in business Sunday night as it closed at 9 p.m.
However, several patrons were able to take in about an hour of the Patriots contest.
“It was pretty busy before we closed,” an employee said.
