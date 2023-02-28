At least it is finally looking like winter.
A snowstorm that began Monday night and lasted into Tuesday brought several inches to the area.
In Attleboro, the water department reported 3 1/4 inches of snow had fallen by 9 a.m. Tuesday in what was the first significant snow of the winter. It required plows to clear roads and forced school to be canceled in several communities.
The snow total nearly equaled the amount that had fallen previously all winter, as just 1 1/2 inches landed in a December storm and 2 3/4 inches in a January one.
In Monday and Tuesday's storm, 2.9 inches fell in Norton and 3.8 in Rehoboth by 7 a.m. North Attleboro saw 2.8 inches before 8 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
In Wrentham, Foxboro and Norfolk, the weather service reported 2 inches of snow by 8 a.m.
Forecasts had called for a wide range of 3 to 7 inches in the area and some communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island topped the high end.
Roads were slick, impacting the Tuesday morning commute, and at least one area accident involved an injury.
A 25-year-old man suffered a cut to his head when his car slid through a fence and a barrel and into a tree in the area of 65 Bay Road in Norton just before 5:30 a.m., fire officials said.
The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton for treatment.
A car was reported to have slid into a utility pole in the area of 515 Madison St. in Wrentham about 7:10 a.m.
And in North Attleboro, a pickup truck and a private snowplow collided on Old Post Road about 7:40 a.m.
Neither accident involved serious injuries, according to fire officials.
Several area school systems called off classes Tuesday, partly because of the timing of the storm.
Attleboro and North Attleboro canceled as did Mansfield, Norton, Dighton-Rehoboth and Seekonk.
Bristol Agricultural High School in Dighton, Norfolk Agricultural High School in Walpole, and Bristol-Plymouth Technical School in Taunton also canceled classes along with Foxboro Regional Charter School.
There were two-hour delays for King Philip middle and high schools and elementary schools in its member towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk. Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin also had a two-hour delay.
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro made Tuesday a remote learning day.
Bristol Community College also canceled classes Tuesday.
Trash collection was on its normal schedule in Mansfield, Attleboro and North Attleboro, while Seekonk delayed collection by one day through Saturday.
North Attleboro Town Hall as well as the town's library, senior center and animal shelter were closed Tuesday.
The Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro pushed its food distribution for seniors from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the storm. The pantry, located in the basement of Centenary United Methodist Church at 11 Sanford St., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Gov. Maura Healey ordered non-emergency executive branch state employees not to report to their workplaces Tuesday.
The snow turned to rain in some locations in the afternoon.
Attleboro saw the thermometer peak at 35 degrees at 1 p.m. after a low of 26 at 1 a.m., the city water department said.
A high wind of 18 mph was recorded at 9 a.m.
With falling temperatures forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, officials warned of black ice.
Rain is forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Thursday afternoon could hit 50.
Friday into Saturday is expected to see a mix of snow and rain.
