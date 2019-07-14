FOXBORO -- Along the busy stretch of South Street in front of St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Saturday morning, a row of donated bicycles against the stone wall grew longer as more people stopped to add their own.
Within 90 minutes, Dennis Wood, owner of Green Day Recycling in Holden, received two dozen old bicycles in good condition, which will be shipped to African residents by two community members in Boston with whom Wood has been in contact.
For the past five years, Wood -- who was inspired by the collection of the Boston non-profit organization "Bikes Not Bombs" -- has been traveling the area with his sales and donations of older bicycles in good working condition.
Saturday's event is the first one of the year, with another to follow in the fall, likely around October, Wood said.
However, there were opportunities for Wood to give as well as receive, sometimes at no charge.
This particular chance came when nine-year-old Adrianna Lancy of Walpole wheeled her bicycle up the incline of the church's half-circle driveway, in need of an "upgrade," as Wood suggested.
Within seconds, Adrianna spotted a pink and purple Schwinn DeeLite, which had been donated by another patron only a few minutes before her arrival.
"I think that one's perfect," her grandmother Vicky Lancy said as the girl happily pedaled up and down the small driveway on that bike.
Adrianna's cousin, Jason Pope, 8, of Foxboro, also found a new bicycle, a 5-speed Rallye.
Lancy was overjoyed at her grandchildren's acquisitions and Wood's services.
"This is perfect -- they outgrow the bikes so quickly," she said. "I've never seen any other town do this. This is awesome."
A firm believer in the spiritual nature of karma, Wood was emphatic about giving the children their bicycles for free.
"You have to give a kid a bike," Wood stated. "Not everything has to be bought."
Debbie DeBassio of Norton cheerfully donated her baby-blue Schwinn Breeze from the late 1970s.
DeBassio's Schwinn, complete with a bell, saw its share of cycling around Norton, Foxboro, Sharon, Easton and Cape Cod.
"On a hot day, it felt great," DeBassio said of her beloved bicycle. "It was good exercise and a way to get out. I got more of a workout with my 3-speed than the people breezing around with 10 speeds."
Now it would go to someone else to enjoy.
In all, Wood collected 45 bikes during the event.
