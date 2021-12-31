FOXBORO — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would rather keep his New Year’s resolutions to himself.
“They would all be personal, so they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you, anyway. Thank you,” he said Friday when, during a Zoom press conference, Sun Chronicle correspondent Juliet Pennington asked him if, since asked the same question on Sunday, he had a chance to consider any New Year’s resolutions.
When Pennington asked Belichick after Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills about his New Year’s resolutions, the exchange went viral, with some criticizing the reporter for the timing of the question, and others lauding her. Among her supporters was former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who said his New Year’s resolution is to be as “brave and courageous” as Pennington was in asking Belichick the light, non-football question after a loss.
Belichick appeared to be in good spirits during Friday’s 14-minute press conference, ending it by saying to reporters: “Have a good New Year everyone. Thank you.”
