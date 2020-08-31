Over a year ago, Norton voters overwhelmingly elected nine of their own to a charter commission. That body has now unanimously supported a proposed new charter.
Their new preliminary plan has been released, calling for major changes from the present governmental format. It would eliminate both the select board and open town meeting in favor of a seven-member elected town council, as well as make other important changes.
That will lead to some spirited debate from those who favor change as well as those who cherish the current format and want to preserve it. That discussion includes both the details of the changes as well as their philosophical impact. The commission has held two public hearings on the preliminary document thus far — one virtual and one in-person, socially distanced outdoor session.
Most of the public debate thus far has been respectful and based on facts and strongly-held opinions. But it is clear as it leaves the fact-based portion of the process and heads towards the political voting part, there will be a nasty undercurrent aimed at personally attacking those who seek to modernize government.
At the hearing on the library park grounds, lifelong Norton resident and political activist John Freeman expressed his opposition to many of the proposed changes, but didn’t stop there. He also once again pushed the tired, old story that Norton is being overrun by those who move here, sap the bountiful town resources, and have no real concern about the community itself.
Addressing the commission, Freeman stated, “You people don’t care about the people that live in this town. You only care about the people you talk to, probably on social media.”
And as the hearing closed, he addressed chairperson Laura Parker saying, “And I don’t know why you need that mask on, you’re under there I think social distancing, like a good little communist.”
It’s sad that arrogant comments like this have to even be discussed here, but they highlight the need to focus on fact and not fiction, common sense and not emotion when determining the future of a town.
Freeman’s ignorant, demeaning and rude statements were not only wrong, but completely opposite the truth. It is in fact those who share his narrow, self-serving viewpoint on government reform who “don’t care” about people.
He and some others cling to the current system they fully admit is imperfect, but suits their individual purposes. But they not only reject change, they assign nefarious motives to those studying it. They believe unless you have lived in town for several decades or commit to doing so, you are merely a nuisance to be tolerated — even if you pay taxes and make up the majority of residents. Your rights and opinions are inferior to theirs.
Change is hard, and this upcoming decision is important. All honest viewpoints and opinions must be heard and are welcome, but baselessly impugning the integrity of others is not. The cheap, petty politics so prevalent in the Norton of years gone by should not infect this critical process.
But of course, it already has. And wearing a mask can’t stop the spread of that particular sickness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.