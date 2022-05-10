Massachusetts is only a couple of steps away from becoming the 17th state to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
Last week, the Democrat-controlled state Senate voted 32-8 for a bill that would allow immigrants in the country illegally to obtain licenses. That’s enough of a margin to override a possible veto from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has expressed opposition to similar efforts in the past.
Both of the area’s state senators, Paul Feeney, D-Attleboro, and Becca Rausch, D-Needham, voted in favor of the bill, which is now back before to the House to reconcile small differences with the Senate’s version.
However, that version is nearly identical to the one that previously passed the House of Representatives this year, also by a wide enough margin to withstand a Baker veto.
Similar bills have been debated before but this time the legislation had the backing of members of the law enforcement community, notably Chelsea Police Chief and Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association President Brian Kyes.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney supported the law and this week repeated that “it’s a quality of life issue.” The chief, like other law enforcement professionals, says the bill will enhance public safety.
“It’s better to know and document who is living in our community,” he said.
Heagney addded that he thought that it was unfortunate that the Senate had rejected some amendments to the bill, including one offered by Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton that would have required that licenses issued to the undocumented look different from conventional licenses.
“I was in support of that,” Heagney said.
Pacheco said last week that his amendment “would have helped address issues raised by a number of local police chiefs in the district I represent who I consulted with prior to yesterday’s vote.”
Pacheco, who is running for re-election in a redrawn district that will include Seekonk and Rehoboth next year, said, “Based on the input I received, the possible corruption of our state licensing process was flagged as a significant concern.”
Amendment opponents said law enforcement officers do not need a distinctive license to identify a driver. They said the amendment could create an opportunity for stigma and allow someone to discriminate against its holder, Beacon Hill Roll Call reported. Feeney and Rausch voted against the amendment.
Not all those in law enforcement favored the bill. Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican who is running for re-election, has stated his opposition. Goeff Diehl, a former state representative from Whitman who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, has made opposition to the bill a theme in his campaign.
State Rep. Steve Howitt, who opposed the original legislation, says his position has not changed.
“If you remember in driver’s education, a driver’s license is a privilege, not a right!” the Seekonk Republican wrote in an email responding to a Sun Chronicle question.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)