FOXBORO -- Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform together at Gillette Stadium next fall.
The two rock artists will perform on Sept. 23, 2023 and will be the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in the New England area.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets from Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. to Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.
The pre-sale tickets will be available through the Citi Entertainment program. Details about the tickets can be found at citientertainment.com
After a string of hits in the mid- to late-1970s, Joel went on to become one of the most popular recording artists and entertainers in history.
The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist.
A six-time Grammy Award winner and the prestigious Grammy Legend Award, his biggest hits include “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Piano Man,” and “The Longest Time.”
In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”
Nicks is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac. She joined the band in 1974 and it became one of the most successful bands in rock history.
Combing with Fleetwood Mac and her solo career, Nicks has sold more than 140 million albums. The late 1970s Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours” is one of the best-selling of all time.
The icons will team up for multiple concerts across the U.S. in 2023.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.