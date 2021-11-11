North Attleboro Electric Department

North Attleboro Electric Department

 file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s electric department said a bird was responsible for knocking power out to  about 1,500 customers for about a half hour Tuesday.

The bird struck high-voltage equipment and tripped the circuit while workers were performing line maintenance work on Millard Road, according to the electric department.

A similar incident occurred Oct. 22 on the same circuit when a large bird struck a line resulting in an outage for about one hour, the department said.

In addition, the nor’easter on Oct. 27 also impacted some customers on that same circuit.

The department says they are working to make repairs to the circuit. There was also a brief power failure Wednesday in the areas of Landry Avenue, Kelley Boulevard, Raymond Hall Drive and Plain Street.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.