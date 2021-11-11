NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s electric department said a bird was responsible for knocking power out to about 1,500 customers for about a half hour Tuesday.
The bird struck high-voltage equipment and tripped the circuit while workers were performing line maintenance work on Millard Road, according to the electric department.
A similar incident occurred Oct. 22 on the same circuit when a large bird struck a line resulting in an outage for about one hour, the department said.
In addition, the nor’easter on Oct. 27 also impacted some customers on that same circuit.
The department says they are working to make repairs to the circuit. There was also a brief power failure Wednesday in the areas of Landry Avenue, Kelley Boulevard, Raymond Hall Drive and Plain Street.
