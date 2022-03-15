ATTLEBORO — Now that coronavirus seems to be on the wane, there’s another virus to worry about — avian influenza.
The disease rarely affects humans, just birds, but humans can transmit it to birds. And that’s why the Rainforest Exhibit at Capron Park Zoo has closed for an indefinite period.
Zoo veterinarian Melissa Caravetta said the incidence of avian influenza has surged in the “Atlantic fly-way” from 2% last year to 20% this year. And it has been found in Massachusetts, which creates danger for the birds at Capron Park Zoo.
After a meeting last Thursday with state veterinarians and officials from other zoos, the decision was made to close the Rainforest Exhibit until the danger passes, she said.
“There is a considerable threat to our captive bird populations,” Caravetta said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Other local zoos have closed walk-through aviaries, and we opted to follow suit.”
There are at least 12 species of birds in the exhibi,t including the wood partridge, robin chat, starlings and the black-naped fruit dove.
“What (officials) have found so far is that humans are transmitting the virus into facilities, which then causes the birds to become infected,” Caravetta said. “There is not a feasible way to disinfect visitors and keep the birds from getting into areas where humans may have been walking.”
She said the closure will be in effect until the weather changes and becomes hot and dry.
The virus does not do well in those conditions, Caravetta said.
“We will assess the situation frequently to determine when the Rainforest can safely be opened again,” she said. “We are just trying our best to keep the collection animals as safe as possible.”
Caravetta said that “at this point in time it does not appear that avian influenza is causing disease in humans.”
“The biggest concern for humans is the damage that it could do to the poultry industry,” she said.
Phyllis Dickens, owner of Belwing Turkey Farm in Seekonk, which she runs with her sister Roslyn Dickens, said at the moment the disease is not a concern because the turkeys she raises for the holidays don’t arrive until early July.
By that time it’s hoped the virus will have run its course and that the weather will be hot and dry.
When the baby turkeys, known as “poults,” do come in they have been tested for disease prior to arrival.
Dickens said their quarters have been cleaned and sterilized.