bird flu

A Sawnsea resident earlier this month posted this photo on Facebook of a dead swan on her lawn.

 FACEBOOK

SWANSEA -- Avian flu has been detected in a sample of dead wild birds in town but town officials say there have been no reports of it spreading to humans or livestock in Swansea or other Bristol County communities.

Two dozen swans and a goose have died in Swansea since March. Six swans and the goose were sent to a lab and the town was recently notified that all tested positive for the highly pathogenic influenza, also called bird flu, according to town officials.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.