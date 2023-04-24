SWANSEA -- Avian flu has been detected in a sample of dead wild birds in town but town officials say there have been no reports of it spreading to humans or livestock in Swansea or other Bristol County communities.
Two dozen swans and a goose have died in Swansea since March. Six swans and the goose were sent to a lab and the town was recently notified that all tested positive for the highly pathogenic influenza, also called bird flu, according to town officials.
The influenza strain is common and can spread from birds to humans through saliva, nasal secretion and feces. Waterbirds, including shorebirds and waterfowl, are most likely to carry the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While Avian flu is not common among humans, it is very contagious among birds. This flu can be fatal for birds like chickens and turkeys.
The town began monitoring a cluster of bird deaths after the deaths of nine swans were reported in March and notified the state Division of Wildlife and Fisheries, which conducted third-party testing.
“We would like to strongly reiterate that at this time we have had no reports of Avian flu detected in any residents or their domestic livestock. However, we urge community members to exercise extreme caution and not interact with any wild birds,” Swansea selectmen chairman Christopher Carreiro said in a statement.
Town officials say they will continue to work with state and federal partners to monitor bird activity in the area and conduct further testing, if needed.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.