ATTLEBORO — A total of 265 seniors graduated from Bishop Feehan High School Friday night, with the traditional bagpiper leading the procession.
The Catholic school’s 58th graduation was held outdoors at McGrath Stadium, with the scoreboard reading 2022 in digital numbers and Fall River Diocese Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha handing out diplomas.
Valedictorian Amy Parkinson of North Attleboro emphasized “small acts of kindness that change someone’s lives for the better” even though classmates may not be aware of their impact on others.
She called Feehan a “second home.”
“Everyone of you has brought something unique and necessary to the class,” Parkinson said. “We will continue to leave our marks. Everyone of you will make a difference.”
Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan singled out the “talent, resilience and enthusiasm” of the graduates.
“You have literally traversed everything in four years high school could throw at you,” Sullivan said. “Survive, you have done far more than that.”
Sullivan, a 1987 Feehan graduate, told those present the graduates are part of the Feehan family of roughly 12,000 alumni, and highlighted a few dozen of the Class of 1972 seated together on the athletic field celebrating their 50th graduation anniversary.
“They took the Feehan spirit all around the world,” Sullivan said, mentioning the alumni graduated during the Vietnam War era.
One member of that class saw their grandson, Jack Mooney, graduate — one of three generations of the family to graduate Feehan.
“I can’t wait to watch your journey unfold,” Sullivan told the graduates.
Principal Sean Kane pointed out the class is the first to restore school traditions that were fragmented by the pandemic.
“You faced the challenge of restoration,” Kane said. “We’ve been through a lot. Let’s remember many generations have faced adversity.”
Kane earlier announced the recipients of the Sister M. Vincent Ferrer Cox Man and Woman of the Year awards are graduates Sam DeMoura and McKenzie Faherty for best exemplifying the ideals and values of the school.
The senior chorus sang the national anthem. Master of ceremonies was Athletic Director Christian Schatz. And the invocation was delivered by the Rev. Craig Pregana, the school chaplain.