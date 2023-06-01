ATTLEBORO — The largest class in Bishop Feehan High School’s 59-year history graduated Thursday night.
The Class of 2023, numbering 279 students, accepted their diplomas before hundreds of family, friends and alumni at McGrath Stadium on the school campus.
“We are graduating the largest class in Feehan history, 279 strong,” school President Timothy Sullivan said, telling graduates they were joining about 12,000 alumni. “You have earned that honor. You are an integral link to a 59-year-old chain.”
Sullivan noted 13 alumni from the Class of 1973, celebrating their 50th reunion, were in the crowd.
The president said this year’s graduates persevered through the pandemic and welcomed students from Coyle Cassidy High School in Taunton, which closed in 2020.
Sullivan also highlighted the connectivity of students and alumni, telling of how the tallest trees, redwoods that tower up to about 300 feet high, have roots that spread hundreds of feet and interconnect with neighboring trees. “We know you will take that lesson from Feehan,” he said.
Valedictorian Alysse Moskal, from Wrentham, called graduation a “pivotal moment.”
“Four years of ups and downs, laughter and cries, success and failures, we made it through,” Moskal said, noting accomplishments of the class spanning sports to the arts.
“I think the greatest accomplishment was the strength we built and showed during the COVID pandemic,” Moskal said. “We refused to let it define our experience (at Feehan). We succeeded and built a vibrant and caring community.”
Moskal left students with three lessons: Persevere even when life’s journey gets tough, believe in yourself and cast away self doubt, and have a support system from others.
“Success in life looks completely different for everyone. It’s about becoming the best version of ourselves,” she said, adding it’s also about “how we help others” and making the world “a better place.”
Moskal also singled out family and Alan Svendsen, a longtime Feehan vice principal who is retiring at the end of this school year. He and Vice Principal Charlotte Lourenco helped hand out the diplomas.
Principal Sean Kane focused on stewardship, which he described as careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care. “I urge you to embrace your talent for stewardship.”
“Your challenge is to make the most of what has been recovered and preserved” out of the pandemic, Kane told graduates. “You demonstrated how to live your best lives as high school seniors” — a legacy he said to pass on to the next class.
Before his speech, Kane presented the Sister M. Vincent Ferrer Cox RSM Man and Woman of the Year Awards to graduates Connor McHale and Adrienne Kyere.
The Jazz Choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Master of ceremonies was Athletic Director Christian Schatz. School chaplain, the Rev. Craig Pregana, gave the invocation. And the Rev. Edgar M. da Cunha, bishop of the Fall River Diocese, also took part in the ceremonies.