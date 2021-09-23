ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan High is planning major renovations to its campus, school officials say, backed by a fundraising drive by the private Catholic institution.
Feehan officially launched its “Daring to Believe” capital campaign, the largest in the school’s 60-year history, on Thursday. But, after starting in the fall of 2020, the school has already secured commitments of $9.1 million, 70 percent of the way to its $13 million goal.
“This is our next moment at Feehan,” Tim Sullivan, school president, said. “For 60 years, those who believe in the mission of our school have always stepped up and moved Feehan forward. This Daring to Believe campaign continues that legacy.”
Projects include renovated spaces for the school’s performing arts department, a new 15,000-square-foot Innovation Center for business and STEM subjects, and upgrades to the school’s athletic facilities, including a second turf field.
“Alumni from the ‘60s and ‘70s, young alums, current parents, future parents, friends from across the country and the world ... the entire Feehan Family is making this next stage possible. We dare to believe in a future that’s even brighter than our storied past,” Sullivan said in a statement released Thursday.
Campaign co-chairs are Kevin Cryan and Dennis Kelly.
Along with the physical improvements, the school announced, Feehan will “significantly increase its financial aid investment and continue its recent focus on recruiting and retaining the talented faculty who have always been the heartbeat of the school.”
In the performing arts, theater, band and vocal music will see revamped spaces built specifically for them.
A new all-sport turf surface will replace the grass, baseball-only Beach Field. Also added will be new dugouts, scoreboards, lights and spectator seating while field hockey and soccer will have a turf surface of their own for practice and games. The existing McGrath Stadium turf and track will get scheduled rebuilds and a new entrance pavilion.
What’s described as “the crown jewel” of the campaign will be the 15,000-square-foot addition to house a new business and innovation department. It will include coding labs, engineering, physics and business classrooms, an “IdeaLab” and the area’s first high school e-sports facility
Plans call for the performing arts construction to take place in time for the 2022 school year, the Innovation Center to open in the fall of 2023 and the athletics construction in 2023 or 2024, officials said.
Feehan has no plan to increase the size of the student body beyond the current enrollment of just over 1,000.
