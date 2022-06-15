ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School broke ground Wednesday on a new arts center, the latest addition to the Catholic school’s campus and part of a $13 million improvement campaign.
The 10,000-square-foot Arts & Innovation Center is scheduled to open next August. When complete, it will feature new and renovated spaces for the school’s theater, vocal music and band programs, as well as for Feehan’s Business & Innovation Department. It will include computer science labs, physics labs, an eSports suite and a fabrication and testing lab with a robotics arena and 3-D printing room.
“The firsts keep coming at Feehan,” school President Tim Sullivan said. “Our 61-year-old building and campus just keep getting better thanks to the care of so many who have come before us and the support of so many who believe in our future. This investment in the arts and in innovation matches exactly the priorities of our 2019 strategic plan. It’s exciting to see it all coming together.”
Sullivan, Board of Trustees Chair Donna LaMontagne and capital campaign co-chairs Kevin Cryan and Dennis Kelly led the group taking part in the ceremonial groundbreaking. With classes ending Thursday, construction is scheduled to get under way next week.
The new building will be the largest in Feehan’s $13 million Daring to Believe Capital Campaign. More than 300 donors have already given to it.
Next year will see a renovation of Feehan’s McGrath Stadium and Beach Field, with full-size turf fields.