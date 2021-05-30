A.J. Quetta, the Bishop Feehan High School hockey player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury on the ice four months ago, is now back home.
Quetta, a senior, has returned to his North Providence home, according to a post from his father, Anthony Quetta, that was shared on the AJ’s Army Facebook page Saturday.
In addition, A.J. has started his rehabilitation work at Journey Forward in Canton after spending more than three months at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta.
Anthony Quetta also shared a video of A.J. rehabbing at Journey Forward, which shows his son walking on a Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy device.
Watch video of Quetta rehabbing at Journey Forward: https://www.facebook.com/anthony.quetta/videos/hey-army-aj-is-back-home-and-working-hard-at-journey-forward-your-support-is-mot/10220301953044323/
A.J. will undergo therapy at the center for three hours a day, five days a week until he can begin treatment at the Miami Project in Florida in late July. The plan is for him to then continue therapy at Journey Forward once his time at the Miami Project is complete.
Quetta suffered the spinal cord injury when he crashed headfirst into the boards in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis in West Springfield. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
He was then transferred from Baystate to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Jan. 29, and then made the move to Shepherd Rehab on Feb. 16.
On May 17, recently retired New England Patriots player Patrick Chung and Rob Barletta, owner and director of RB Hockey School, organized the A.J. Quetta Golf Invitational at The Cape Club in Sharon with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Quetta family. A number of Boston sports legends participated in the event, including former Patriots defensive end/outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich and Bruins legends Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton.
On Friday, AJ’s Army announced that the first annual Quetta Cup, a 3-on-3 hockey tournament, will be held at New England Sports Village in Attleboro from June 26-27. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to his family.
A GoFundMe account established to help A.J. and his family has raised more than $1 million.
