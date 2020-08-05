ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School’s 56th graduation surely will go down in school lore.
Some 276 seniors graduated Wednesday before hundreds of family and friends and school representatives on the McGrath Stadium field.
“Obviously this hasn’t been a senior year any of us expected,” Valedictorian Audrey Bulger said, mentioning no senior cruise or prom.
The virus has separated people, Bulger said, pointing to seating for the graduates and their families in pods of five that were 6 feet apart on the football field. “But this epidemic has brought us together. It doesn’t take away what we accomplished. We gained a new perspective and resilience.”
School President Timothy Sullivan called it “certainly the most unique commencement.”
“No Bishop Feehan commencement has been looked forward to more than this. It feels Bishop Feehan is Bishop Feehan again,” Sullivan said. “Your link in the Shamrock chain is particularly strong, forged by adversity and challenges no other Bishop Feehan class has faced.”
Principal Sean Kane added “there was absolutely nothing familiar or predictable about this past spring. Tonight we celebrate what you gained.”
Fall River Diocese Bishop Edgar da Cunha helped confer the diplomas.
Prior to the ceremony, senior Hayley Walmsley said she was excited for the graduation.
“I’m glad we are getting a graduation,” she said. “Some schools didn’t.”
