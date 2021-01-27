ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School and its hockey team are receiving — and sending out — prayers and messages of hope after a player suffered what is being described as a “significant injury” Tuesday in a game in Springfield.
A.J. Quetta, a senior varsity player for the Shamrocks, was taken to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield Tuesday night after he crashed headfirst into the corner boards in a game against Pope Francis at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, according to published reports.
Because Quetta is a minor, Bay State would release no information on the condition of the North Providence resident, a hospital spokesperson said Wednesday night.
A GoFundMe page set up to pay his medical expenses said Quetta “might not be able to move his body again.” As of Wednesday night, the fund had raised nearly $68,000 from more than 1,000 donors.
“We don’t have an update,” Bishop Feehan High President Tim Sullivan said Wednesday night. “He remains hospitalized and we are hopeful.”
According to Sullivan — who did not attend the game — Quetta was not checked into the boards. He was making a “very typical play” in the opening half of the game when the accident occurred. (High school teams are not playing the traditional three-period games this season due to coronavirus restrictions.)
Quetta was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Both teams left the ice for intermission, and the game later resumed with six minutes tacked onto the second half. At the end of the game — a 9-1 victory for the unbeaten Pope Francis squad — teams from both the Catholic schools knelt in prayer at center ice.
While students would not normally have been at school Wednesday under Feehan’s hybrid learning model, Sullivan said, “We had the team in today. They wanted to be together. And we had the chaplain pray with the kids,” Sullivan said. He said counselors will be available to students this week.
And while there are few answers, the team and the school have seen messages of support pour in. There were tweets from Northeastern University hockey and the Boston Bruins, Sullivan said, among other messages on social media.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Sullivan said, “And Bishop Feehan appreciates it.”
He added, “We just want to let doctors to do their work, with prayers for the doctors and prayers for A.J.”
Bishop Feehan’s game scheduled for Wednesday night against Archbishop Williams was postponed. The GoFundMe page is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pay-for-ajs-hospital-surgeries.
