ATTLEBORO -- A Bishop Feehan High School hockey player seriously injured in a game Tuesday night, underwent “successful surgery” Wednesday night at Massachusetts General Hospital, his family says, and the school is asking for prayers for his recovery.
A.J. Quetta, a senior varsity player from North Providence, was transported Wednesday from Bay State Medical Center in Springfield where he’d been taken after suffering a head injury during a game against Pope Francis High School.
Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan, said Thursday, “there is still much more medical attention and prayer needed.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts General Hospital listed Quetta in "critical" condition.
Sullivan said he’d spoken to the player’s family and the boy's mother, “asked me to share that she, A.J. and their family are forever in the debt of all those who have been so supportive these past few days.”
Meanwhile, as of noon Thursday, a GoFundMe page seeking to raise money for Quetta’s medical care had raised more than $312,000 from over 5,000 donors. The page said that it was not known if Quetta would be able to move again.
Bishop Feehan has also received messages of support on social media from the Boston Bruins and the Northeastern University men’s hockey team.
According to published reports, Quetta was rushed off the ice after slamming head first into the boards early in the game. Both teams came together on the ice to pray for his recovery.
At Feehan, Sullivan said, students were back on campus on Thursday under the school’s hybrid learning model. “We have prayed for A.J. today and will be holding a school-wide prayer service tomorrow,” he said Thursday. The Shamrocks are scheduled to play Austin Prep Friday night at New England Sports Village at 5 p.m. “AJ's teammates plan to play tomorrow night. They will be 'AJ's Army' and they are working on plans to support and honor AJ even more,” Sullivan said.
In a letter emailed Wednesday night to the wider Feehan community, Sullivan called Quetta “a wonderful young man, and a member of our hockey and lacrosse teams.” While he had no updates on Quetta’s condition “other than that he has a very serious injury and needs our prayers. Today we also pray for AJ's family, his doctors and nurses and AJ's teammates.”
Sullivan added, “We believe that prayer matters. My prayer is for health and recovery for A.J. and for the strength and faith that A.J. and his family need to handle the challenges before them.”
