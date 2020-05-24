ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan High School has announced its three top-ranked students in the Class of 2020.
The class of 276 students will be the 56th to graduate from Feehan and will be another class with 100 percent of graduates accepted into one or more four-year colleges or universities.
The top three students are Audrey Bulger of North Easton, class valedictorian; Christina DeRosa of Mansfield, salutatorian; and Chase Beausoleil of Woonsocket, tree dedicator -- the third highest ranked senior.
“We will never forget our Class of 2020,” Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan said. “They’ve been a gift to us since their arrival but never more so than in these past two months of this crisis."
Valedictorian
Audrey Bulger was awarded the President’s Scholarship for her performance on the school’s entrance exam. She took eight Advanced Placement classes. Bulger was named a National Merit Semi-Finalist 2019, won the Harvard College Book Award, and was recognized as the top junior math student, top sophomore math student, top sophomore history student, top freshman English student, and top freshman biology student. She also won the Gold Medal for her performance on the National French Exam in 2019, and is a member of the National Honor Society, and the French, science, math, and English honor societies.
Bulger tutors Feehan students in a variety of subjects. As a member of the math team, she was one of the team’s highest scorers in her junior year and was named to the SMCML All-Star team. As a senior, she was one of the team's captains. Over the last two summers, Bulger participated as an intern with the cardiovascular research program at Massachusetts General Hospital. She also served as the co-president of the science club and was a member of the robotics team. Bulger is also an accomplished violinist, performing with both the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Bishop Feehan String Ensemble.
She will be attending UMass Amherst where she is considering a major in the sciences.
Salutatorian
Christina DeRosa is the daughter of Thomas and the late Claire DeRosa of Mansfield, and is a member of St. Mary’s parish where she is an altar server.
In her junior year, DeRosa was recognized as a National Merit Commended Scholar and was also selected to the National Honor Society. She is a member of the science, Spanish, English, math, social studies, and art honor societies. She served as president of the science honor society, treasurer of the Spanish Honor Society, and co-president of the math honor society. DeRosa was awarded the gold medal for being the top-performing student in languages and mathematics, science, and science and technology. She was also presented the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science award for her academic achievement in science, and won the Yale book award.
DeRosa volunteered at Camp Sunshine, working with children dealing with life-threatening illnesses. At Feehan, she was an important part of Amigos, a cultural mentorship program, tutoring middle school students whose first language is not English. For three summers, she volunteered as a group leader for her parish’s vacation bible school. At Feehan, one of her favorite service projects was Santa Shop, a program that collects and gives over 3,000 toys to area underprivileged children. A high level Spanish student, DeRosa volunteered as a tour guide for Spanish-speaking families who use Santa Shop to shop for gifts for their children.
During her freshman and sophomore years, she was a member of the highly successful girls’ soccer program, earning her varsity letter after her sophomore year. DeRosa was also a member of several clubs, including the Sunshine Club, the Red Cross Club, the 12th Man Club, and the Rock Walks club.
DeRosa will be attending the University of Notre Dame in September.
Tree Dedicator
Chase Andrew Beausoleil is a member of the National, Spanish, English, history, math, and science national honor societies. He was president of the English National Society, co-president of the Math Honor Society, and vice president of the National Honor Society. He is a National Merit Commended Student, and the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal and Brown Book Award.
Beausoleil is an AP Scholar and an AP Capstone Diploma candidate. He earned a first place finish as a freshman and sophomore at the school science fair. He was able to advance in both years to the regional science fair at Bristol Community College and the State Science Fair at MIT. He represented Massachusetts at the Intel International Science Fair in Pennsylvania in 2018.
Beausoleil was also a member of the varsity winter and spring track teams, participated in chess club and played guitar with the PAWS program. He volunteers with the Amigos Program assisting ESL students with their math and English homework, and each year served as a tour guide at the Santa Shop.
Beausoleil will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he plans to major in biomedical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.