ATTLEBORO -- The top three Bishop Feehan High School seniors hail from North Attleboro and Wrentham and excelled inside and outside the classroom.
Valedictorian Alysse Moskal is from Wrentham while Salutatorian Dylan Capua and Tree Dedicator (third in class) Ishaan Siwach are both from North Attleboro.
Moskal, daughter of Dr. Robert and Suzanne Moskal, came to Feehan from King Philip Middle School and attained a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Moskal was vice president of the Mercy Chapter of the National Honor Society and is a member of the English, Math, Science, Social Studies, and Spanish national honor societies.
She is the recipient of the Harvard College Book Award, a Gold Medal in math and science, and is a bronze and silver medalist on the National Spanish Exam. She received the Elks Youth Excellence Award.
Moskal was on the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams and was a three-year member of the Student Council, serving as an executive officer her senior year. She has also volunteered at Feehan with the Special Olympics and at the annual Santa Shop holiday toy drive, with the New England Humane Society, and as a member of Bethany Congregational Church.
She founded Feehan’s new Climate Action Club, and will be attending Boston College for biology studies.
Salutatorian
Capua, son of Dr. Stephanie Payne and Dr. Joseph Capua, came to Feehan from St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro.
Capua is an AP Scholar and National Merit Commended Student who was awarded the Brown University Book Award, the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, the Youth Strengthens America Attleboro Elks Civic Duty Recognition Award and earned a Silver Medal on the National Spanish Exam and a gold medal in science.
Capua is a member of the National, Science, Spanish, English, Social Studies, and Mathematics honor societies. He has served as the Bishop Feehan student representative in the National Student Leadership Conference, the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference, and with the Mercy Education System of Americas.
Capua also is involved in the Sports Debate Club, the Feehan Fanatics Club, the Saint Vincent de Paul Club, and the Business Forum Club where he served as the treasurer. He has also volunteered as a campus ministry senior associate, McAuley Ambassador, peer tutor and Amigos team member.
Captain of the Feehan basketball team, Capua was chosen as an All-Star by The Sun Chronicle and the Central Catholic League.
Capua will also attend Boston College to pursue a degree in biology and aspires to become a dentist.
Tree Dedicator
Ishaan Siwach, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sanjeev Siwach, arrived to Feehan from North Attleboro Middle School.
In his junior year, Siwach was the recipient of the Yale University Book Award and the Rensselaer Medal.
He is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Spanish honor societies.
Siwach has also been a member of the Math Team, STEM Club, and Business Forum.
Siwach has been on the boys varsity tennis team, and he also holds a first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. His love of tennis led him to be a volunteer coach at Feehan’s summer program for younger students.
He will be studying engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.