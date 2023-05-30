FEEHAN TOP 3

Bishop Feehan Salutatorian Dylan Capua, Valedictorian Alysse Moskal, and Tree Dedicator (third in class) Ishaan Siwach.

 Submitted

ATTLEBORO -- The top three Bishop Feehan High School seniors hail from North Attleboro and Wrentham and excelled inside and outside the classroom.

Valedictorian Alysse Moskal is from Wrentham while Salutatorian Dylan Capua and Tree Dedicator (third in class) Ishaan Siwach are both from North Attleboro.

Tags